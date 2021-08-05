Padel with a side of nightclub vibes – welcome to The Alley DXB…

If you ask us, there are few better ways to work out than in the dark. For starters, no one can see how sweaty and tired you are, or how hard you’re grimacing. But also there’s an added element of fun nightclub vibes that somehow makes you want to workout harder.

And that’s precisely what you’ll find at The Alley DXB, a brilliant new glow-in-the-dark padel centre, which opens officially in Al Quoz (just beside Warehouse Gym) mid-August.

The huge warehouse space is pitch black, save for the glow-in-the-dark racquets, tennis balls and florescent orange, pink, green and red lines marking out the courts and walls of the three padel courts. The whole place looks like fresh out of a gnarly sci-fi movie.

Founded by avid tennis enthusiast and entrepreneur Khalifa Bin Hendi, the opening marks the first of its kind in the region. “We are so excited to officially launch The Alley this month,” Khalifa explains to What’s On. “We know there are many padel centres here in the UAE, and we didn’t want to be copycats. That’s why we’ve launched something very unique that’s really fun. I want us to be the Barry’s Bootcamp or Crank of Padel!” he added.

Here’s a look at what happened when What’s On took on glow-in-the-dark padel at The Alley DXB…

“We believe The Alley makes padel more accessible and fun,” Khalifa explains. “We’ll be launching theme nights and padel-fit classes. We’ll also be hosting birthday parties, and maybe even have a live DJ spin some nights, too.”

Each padel court comes with its own speaker system, so you can link up your own music to the courts. If you’re new to the sport, you can sign up for lessons with the head coach.

Otherwise, simply grab four of your friends for a doubles game. Sessions cost Dhs440 for an hour, or Dhs660 for 90 minutes, with membership programmes also available.

Be sure to wear neon or white for maximum glow-in-the dark effect.

The Alley DXB officially opens mid-August, 2021. To book your spot, download the Playtomic app available on android and IOS.

The Alley DXB (beside Warehouse Gym), off Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz, by invitation only until mid-August. @thealleydxb

Images: What’s On; Instagram