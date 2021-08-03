The exclusive sale will run for three days…

Got your eye on a luxury staycay this summer? Get ready, as Address Beach Resort will be running a 72-hour flash sale this weekend, where you can book a staycation with up to 40 per cent off the best available room rates.

Between August 5 and 7, Address Beach Resort will be dropping its prices for stays between August 5 and December 23. The sale will go live at one minute past midnight on Thursday August 5 and finish exactly 72 hours later.

Situated at the southern end of JBR, this beautiful 77-storey property is split between hotel and residence, including 217 guest rooms and suites. It features two towers that are joined by a magnificent sky bridge, which is home to the world’s highest infinity pool.

This jaw-plummeting pool is reserved only for hotel guests, so if you weren’t already convinced, you might want to book that Dubai staycation ASAP. Scare of heights? You can still dive into the resort’s other three pools on the lower levels.

Restaurant-wise you’ll also find Li’Brasil serving Lebanese-Brazilian cuisine with a side of spectacular views, beachside eatery The Beach Grill, all-day dining at The Restaurant, light bites at The Lounge, and take-away snacks and coffees from Grab & Go. There’s also a stunning spa with ocean views and rejuvenating treatments.

To make a booking, call 04 879 8899 or email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com. addresshotels.com