European travel fans are likely to recognise the name 25hours as a fun, lifestyle hotel brand. Now for the first time, the property will be opening in the Middle East. 25hours Hotel One Central is pipped to open in Q4 2021, close to The Museum of the Future.

Doing away with the glitz and glam the city is known for, 25hours Hotel One Central’s motto is ‘come as you are’ and promises to promote a ‘wonderfully welcoming aura’.

Anyone who’s been to the 25hours hotel in Berlin will be familiar with its late night haunt Monkey Bar. The popular has been confirmed to open in Dubai too, joining traditional Bavarian beer garden, Ernst, Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina and Nomad Day Bar by Dubai-based cult coffee roasters, Nightjar.

A community-first property, 25hours Hotel One Central will also have a paint and pottery studio, podcast recording room and record decks for the creatives in town. Modern co-working spaces will also be featured, and guests will be able to explore the city in a Mini with free car rental.

Christoph Hoffman, CEO 25hours, commented: “We want [25hours Hotel One Central] to become the living room, the party cellar, the speakeasy, the romantic hide-a-way for lovers as well as the place for relaxed and creative business meetings, inspirational various spaces, a fun rooftop for visionary thoughts and views. A new home and playground for the local community and of course travellers from all over the world.”

25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, opening Q4 2021. 25hours-hotels.com

