Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is well underway, with great shopping deals and fun promotions happening right across the city until September 4. There has never been a better time to visit your favourite malls, hotels and restaurants, and take advantage of some amazing deals.

There’s something happening for everyone, from the launch of the Summer Restaurant week, with discounts at some top Dubai restaurants, to live music showcasing plenty of local talent, scholarships, discounts, and even a cool Fenty Beauty pop-up, the brand of pop sensation, Rihanna.

Here’s the down low on everything that’s happening…

Live music and shows

The Fridge Concert Series Summer Special returns on August 9, showcasing a number of local artists who get complete control over their show, from venue design to projections and lighting. It will take place at The Fridge Warehouse and tickets are priced at Dhs80. Here’s the line up: August 9 – Hadi ‘Clarity’ Album Launch | Supported by: Martyn Crocker

August 16 – Swerte ‘Thats Just The Thing’ Single Launch | Supported by: P. L. G. & Beatbox Ray

August 23 – Michele ‘Sea In Your Eyes’ Single Launch | Supported by: Bayou

August 30 – CNRMAFIA ‘Trip’ Album Preview

Big fan of ballet? You’re in luck as the Moscow City Ballet production of Cinderella: Bite Size Ballet is coming to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on August 19, 20 and 21.

Shopping and restaurant promotions

If you become a member of the MUSE app, you can get 10 per cent off at participating stores in Dubai, plus, a chance to win 1 of 10 prizes of Dhs10,000 of MUSE Points simply by downloading the MUSE App and shopping during the DSS 10% OFF MUSE Days weekend, which takes place from Thursday, August 19 to Saturday August 21.

Summer Restaurant Week: It’s back and better than ever. From August 11 to 21, you can visit 30 top Dubai restaurants and get some amazing deals, including breakfast, 2-course lunches or 3-course dinners from Dhs69, plus special children’s menus from Dhs25. Find out more about Summer Restaurant Week here.

Fenty Beauty pop-up

If you’re a big fan of pop star Rihanna and an even bigger fan of beauty products, we bet her own line, named Fenty Beauty, will be on your radar. You’ll find a special interactive pop-up at Mall of the Emirates from August 21 to 31, with an immersive Fenty Beauty canyon experience, special gifts with purchases and other fun activities.

Splashfest

Splashfest is happening on various August dates at some of Dubai’s coolest waterparks, from Laguna Waterpark to La Mer, LEGOLAND® Water Park and Wild Wadi. There are plenty of amazing discounts on days out, having fun whipping down water slides and cruising along lazy rivers. Find out more about Splashfest here.

Find out everything that’s happening at DSS right here.

Images: Provided