This is a great way to dress up a wall…

Makeovers are a great way to boost your mood but it doesn’t necessarily have to be limited to your closet or seeing the numbers on the scale go down (or up). All it takes is to spruce up the surroundings, be it at home or the office, to alter your mindset.

Thankfully, this doesn’t have to be a pricey affair as there are plenty of pocket-friendly spots here in Dubai where you can purchase a great work of art to liven up the atmosphere.

Whether you want a landscape, a graphic illustration, a stunning photo of the Dubai skyline, a vintage piece or a pop of street art, one of these galleries is bound to have a piece you’ll fall in love with.

Here are six places in Dubai where you can buy wall art for under Dhs500

UrbanFrames

This online store is packed with thoughtfully designed wall art that has been created by artists from around the world. You can find a range of works including digital artworks and photography. It will be printed, framed and sent to you with a postcard that sheds light on the artist. Prices start from just Dhs279. The site also includes original artworks with prices starting from Dhs1,699.

urbanframes.ae

Tales of Dubai

Founded by two family photographers based in Dubai, Tales of Dubai has timeless and authentic photography artworks for your home. The online shop consists of images the duo has clicked at different spots around Dubai and they keep adding to their collection. Pick from a single poster for Dhs185 or a triptych poster board with prices starting from Dhs285. Want a limited edition? The fine art prints are numbered and signed by the artist – all yours for just Dhs425.

talesofdubai.com

Home Hub Middle East

Duo Toufic and Stephanie joined forces to create Home Hub ME – an online platform that serves to showcase the incredible talents of local furniture stores, artists and hobbyists who create beautiful pieces of furniture and home decor. You’ll find an eclectic collection on its online store ranging from still life to comics, canvas arts, Dubai landmarks and more. Prices start from just Dhs100.

Artworks

You’ll be spoilt for choice with this Dubai-based online store, with more than a thousand options available across a variety of categories from animals to fashion, vintage, illustrations and much more. There are different sizes available and prices start from just Dhs195. Each print comes with your choice of a black or white frame and when you make a purchase, the artist receives a share for the sale.

artworks.ae

Drawdeck

Drawdeck offers affordable art and illustration from artists around the world at an affordable price. They offer a variety of styles, colours and sizes, so you’ll definitely find a piece to hang on your wall. Not sure what you want? You can sort through their paintings according to themes to find a piece to your liking. Prices start from as low as Dhs74 for a small-sized print without a frame. With each purchase, one tree will be planted.

drawdeck.com

Gallery One

Gallery One sell beautiful artworks and creative products from artists and designers from across the world. Not only do they sell prints to adorn your wall, but they also sell greeting cards, handmade stationery and more. You can find colourful canvas prints starting from Dhs79.

g-1.com