Tie Break Tens, the fast-paced, short-form tennis tournament that has seen some of the biggest names in the industry battle it out. If you’re not familiar with the concept, eight players will compete in a knock-out format with a winner-takes-all prize of Dhs500,000.

Only one of the players confirmed has been announced so far – French professional tennis player, Gaël Monfils. The remaining seven competitors will be revealed before the tournament event held at Coca-Cola Arena on October 22, 2021.

Tie Break Tens (TB10) has been held at grand venues around the world in the past, including London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York City; featuring huge tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina and Rafael Nadal.

Unlike conventional tennis, Tie Break Tens matches are comprised solely of tie breaks – no games, no sets, just exhilarating ten-point breakers in which every point counts. This is tennis, but not as you know it.

“We really believe that Tie Break Tens is paving the way for the future of tennis, and whether you are an avid tennis fan, a young tennis player or just seeking an entertaining evening watching sport of the highest quality, TB10s events energise fans of the sport at all levels,” commented Jimmy Poon, Tournament Director for TB10 Dubai.

Tickets will go on sale later this month, and will be assigned according to the latest government regulations. All attendees must show proof of vaccination in order to enter the arena. Stay tuned to WhatsOn.ae for further details as they’re revealed.

Tie Break Tens, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, October 22. tiebreaktensdubai.com

Image: Facebook