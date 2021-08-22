For the love of coffee…

Coffee is a part of most people’s daily routine. Whether you like to brew it at home or love to join the long line at the coffeehouse chains here in Dubai, consider taking a break and heading to one of these Dubai cafes serving up a cup of the good stuff.

Here are 8 must-try cafes for coffee lovers in Dubai

Nightjar at Alserkal Avenue

This buzzing spot in the popular cultural neighbourhood of Dubai nabbed the Highly Commended All-Day Dining award in our What’s On Dubai Awards 2021. The highly-caffeinated, quick-beating heart of the coffee scene with brews on tap. They even serve up some seriously cool dishes.

@nightjar.coffee

Single Fin at Umm Sequim

Single Fin inside the Surf House is a safe haven for barefoot warriors, hair still wet, who are looking for a healthy meal after a workout. Wax your board or prep your paddleboard while sipping a cold brew.

@singlefindubai

Around the Block at Wasl 51

This sneaker concept store meets cafe – and What’s On highly-commended award winner – uses its ATB Kaffeine beans to brew speciality coffee. Just how good is it? Well, traffic has been known to come to a standstill outside Around the Block, as cars – literally – queue around the block for takeaway coffees.

@aroundtheblock

AIR Specialty Coffee at Jumeirah Beach Road

A hole-in-the-wall that takes speciality coffee very seriously. You’ll know when the beans were harvested, and at what altitude, and they’ll tell you the producer’s name. They then pair their coffees with deconstructed puddings.

@airspecialitycoffee

Common Grounds at Mall Of The Emirates

A stalwart, similar to its Sum of Us and Tom and Serg siblings, CG uses its own Encounter Coffee Roasters beans to showcase Melbourne’s coffee heritage. The beans are great, the food is great, the service is great, too.

@_common.grounds_

Boon Café at Nakheel Mall, The Palm

As more outlets open, its fan base grows, and quite right, too. This organic speciality coffee roaster offers single-origin, Arabica coffee beans sourced directly from Ethiopia. No gimmicks, just ace beans.

@booncoffee

Roseleaf Café at Sheikh Zayed Road

Roseleaf has been making a trip to the garden centre brilliant since 2012. Sit in the greenhouse, snack on a brownie and enjoy the simple pleasures of a good flat white.

@roseleaf.cafe

Parka at Town Square

Parka is an Instagrammer’s dream with minimalist interiors and outrageously fun coffees. We’re loving the cookies Nutella latte right now.

@parkacoffee

Images: social