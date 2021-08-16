The city’s most well-known party brunch at Saffron at Atlantis The Palm is relaunching after a year’s hiatus…

Calling all brunch fans! Dubai’s legendary party brunch is making a comeback this August with Saffron Brunch 2.0 where brunch-goers can expect a brand-new look and more energy than ever before.

Kicking off on Friday, August 27, diners will be spoilt for choice with more than 220 dishes available spanning a number of cuisines from dim sum to seafood, low and slow BBQ, etc. There will be 20 live cooking stations to visit including a meat carving station, sushi station, soup station and more.

Of course, there’s one dedicated entirely to desserts which one can’t miss as it comes with a chocolate fountain that will have sugar fans lining up. Diners will also enjoy freshly grown organic herbs and microgreens from the fully-automated kitchen garden as well as Wagyu beef from the restaurant’s meat dry agers.

For drinks, guests can slurp on wicked watermelon, bubbling beverages and the secret sauce slushie from one of Saffron’s legendary drink stations.

There are two packages to pick from for this legendary brunch: house package for Dhs455 and sparkling for Dhs495. Do note that the brunch is only open to those ages 21 and above.

As for entertainment, there will be a live DJ plus dancers, singers and magicians. Each weekend will be set to a different theme ranging from 80’s to noughties and UK Garage to Britpop that will have you going back for more.

The restaurant re-opened its doors in January of this year after undergoing a complete refurbishment. It now features a fresh and open atmosphere with turquoise tones and brass detailing – a nod to the Arabian Sea that surrounds the hotel.

Reserve your table on 04 426 0800 or visit this link here.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Ground Level, West Tower, Dubai. brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm (launches Aug 27), house package Dhs455, sparkling Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 426 0800. atlantis.com

Images: Atlantis The Palm