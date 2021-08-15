The next one will be in October…

We’ve had a few long weekends over the past two months and although you’re back at your desks this Sunday morning, we wouldn’t blame you if start to wonder when the next UAE public holiday is.

As per the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced the UAE public holidays for 2021 and 2022 at the end of last year.

Back to the all-important question, when is the next UAE public holiday in 2021?

Well, according to the tweet, the next public holiday in the lineup is Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday which is set to fall on Thursday, October 21. That’s another three-day long weekend for those who generally have Friday and Saturday off.

However, don’t start planning anything just yet as we need to wait for the official announcement. As usual, we will keep you informed as soon as we know.

After this, the next and last of the UAE public holidays of the year is Commemoration Day and National Day which falls in December.

Commemoration Day falls on Wednesday, December 1 while National Day is on Thursday, December 2. Pair this with the usual weekend and you will get a four-day break for those who normally work from Sunday to Thursday.

* Please note, these dates are subject to change and confirmation by the respective UAE authorities

Image: Getty