It’s perfect for couples or a girly day out…

If you’re in need of some serious rest and relaxation, we bet a luxuriating 60-minute massage will do just the trick. What if we told you that if there’s two of you, you can get the relaxing treatment two-for-one? That’s exactly what you’ll find at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

The ‘2 for 1 Spacation’ offer will take place in a tranquil private couple’s suite in the Sofitel SPA. Following your treatment, you’ll get complimentary access to the spa’s outdoor infinity pool, indoor hydrotherapy pools, steam room, sauna and hammam.

The two-for-one offer is available to purchase from Sofitel’s online gift shop, and is priced at Dhs740 (that’s Dhs370 each). It’s able to be redeemed up to three months from purchase. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift, we’re sure the redeemer will be happy.

Why not make a full day of it? Sofitel Dubai The Palm has everything you need for a dreamy day out, from sparkling blue pools and lush green gardens to a fitness centre, spa, water sports, and a great kids’ club to keep the little ones entertained. Adult pool access is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants at the French-inspired resort, from steakhouse eatery Porterhouse Steaks & Grills to the Moana seafood restaurant. For idyllic outdoor dining and cocktails, checkout Zoya by Maui which serves up Indian food.

To book your two-for-one massage click here.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com

Images: Provided