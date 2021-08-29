Sponsored: Opa’s hugely popular, limited-edition brunch is coming to an end. Hurry up and book your spot…

Didn’t get the chance to sun yourself on the shores of Santorini this summer? Or perhaps you did, and you’re hankering for that Grecian vibe back in Dubai? We have just the brunch for you… but you’ll have to hurry.

There are just three chances left to enjoy lively Greek restaurant Opa’s summer brunch: Fridays September 10, September 24 and October 15.

The four-course set menu includes dishes such as tzatziki, spicy feta dip, hummus with crispy lamb, calamari kalamaki, grilled Cypriot halloumi, tomato carpaccio, and Greek salad.

Main courses include pastitsio, grilled baby chicken, and lobster orzo while for dessert, there’s OPA baklava sundae and armenoville. But while the food is top-notch, it’s the perfect vibes that makes Opa one of the most sought-after brunch tickets in town. The entertainment roster features plenty of plate smashing and entertaining Greek dances, while its resident DJ spins tunes throughout. The house drinks package is priced at Dhs350, or upgrade to the bubbles package for Dhs395. Get your Greek energy ready…

Opa, 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, Dubai. Fri 12pm to 4pm (September 10 and 24, and October 15). Tel: (04) 357 0557‬. @opadubai