If you’re looking to shake up your usual status quo for dinner plans this week, how does a blind wine tasting dinner sound? Exactly that is launching at cool North American bar Weslodge Saloon, which you will find perched high up on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The special monthly tasting class launches on Tuesday, August 10. Alongside a top-notch dinner you’ll be taken through a masterclass on wine hailing from North American winery Cuveé3, before donning blindfolds and guessing the wines for a chance to win a free brunch.

On the menu is tuna tartare, zucchini capaccio and fresh burrata with avocado, followed by whole seabass and skirt steak served with grilled asparagus and the carby goodness that is Mac n’ Cheese in the city. End things on a sweet note with profiteroles and mini chocolate fudge cake.

The dinner will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on August 10 (and will run monthly thereafter). It’s priced at Dhs280 per person inclusive of a three-course dinner and the wine tasting. Whether you’re visiting on a date or for a night out with friends, wine tasting is always a good idea.

The restaurant offers panoramic views of the skyscrapers and iconic Burj Khalifa in the surrounding Downtown Dubai area. Paying homage to its Canadian roots, Wesldoge Saloon plays a mix of old school hip hop, 1980’s classics, rock and signature American beats to keep you entertained.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, open Monday to Saturday, 5.30pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 545 3137. weslodge.ae

