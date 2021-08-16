That includes your taxes and fees…

Home to the winding greens of Abu Dhabi Golf Course, five-star dining, an indulgent spa and one of the capital’s most dip-worthy pools — the Westin Abu Dhabi is already working hard to grab your staycationing attention.

But they’ve now come up with a completely new proposition that we’re fairly certain is going to be a big deal for some of you.

It’s all exclusive

Those inclusions are — you get a night’s stay for two adults, with gorgeous green views; a full English breakfast at Fairways; you can either take your lunch by the pool, at The Lounge or The Retreat; your evening meal goes down at Fairways; and unlimited beverages throughout the day.

The total price for all of this is Dhs1,250 per night for two adults during the week, and Dhs1,350 per night during the weekend (just use promo ICP to book).

Reasons to go all in

All inclusive stays are a great way to stop the vacation mode version of you, getting carried away with all that in-resort spending.

Booking an all inclusive trip means you don’t have to worry about carrying your purse or wallet around with you. Nor forget that it’s in your pocket, jump in the pool and realise you have to replace half your chip and pin cards/photos of your beloved.

If you really like to let loose and maximise those R&R hours, taking full advantage of liquid refreshments, then an all inclusive holiday will likely be the best way to do it.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Images: Provided