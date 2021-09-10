10 activities the whole family will love at Expo 2020 Dubai
All together now…
Expo 2020 is a playground for adventure-seeking families with live performances, installations and journeys of discovery.
Here are 10 family-fun experiences to look out for…
1. Collect stamps on your Expo passport
Looking for the perfect keepsake? Don’t forget to pick up your Expo passport from the Official Store and get it stamped at every pavilion you visit.
2. See yourself as an astronaut
At Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, visitors are invited to stand in front of Hazza Al Mansouri’s spacesuit and have their faces projected onto his helmet.
3. Check out Mister Scrap’s Scrapyard Idol Mascot show
Watch in awe as the full Expo 2020 mascot ensemble sing and dance in this unique stage show for little ones.
4. Meet Robotic Penguins
At the Monaco Pavilion, guests are welcome to meet and play with their interactive robotic penguins.
5. Visit the Garden in the Sky
For a completely new perspective, take a ride up to the top of the 55-metre-high Garden in the Sky observation tower for a panoramic view of Expo 2020.
6. Help fight climate change
Kids of all ages will love Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, a playful, fully- interactive experience that brings to life Expo 2020’s commitment to sustainability. Taking visitors through the wonders of the natural world, Terra is designed to inspire sustainable choices for generations to come.
7. Brave a slippery slope
The Luxembourg Pavilion features a whopping 21-metre-tall slide, where visitors coast down into a green, woody space that evokes the country’s beautiful forests.
8. Go crazy in Rashid’s playground
Located in Jubilee Park, Rashid’s Playground is an ocean-themed adventure. Highlights include sharks on springs, whale slides, ocean liners and an interactive 3D maze.
9. Explore Al Forsan Park
With its interlaced network of paths, the park offers a rich mosaic of opportunities for cultural interaction and recreation, including Latifa’s Adventures in Space City, where kids can bounce over nets in the ‘zero-gravity’ chamber, leap into orbit around swings and hop aboard a replica of the UAE’s Hope Probe.
10. Fill your bellies at the Food Truck Parks
Located in every district within Expo 2020, the Food Truck Parks serve up delicious grab-and-go, family-friendly fare, from pizza, hot dogs, burgers and Lebanese snacks to ice cream, waffles, fruit smoothies, mini pancakes and more.
Far too much to do in a day, right? Why not pick up the family package, for unlimited entries for the entire duration of Expo 2020? Packages cost Dhs950, valid for two parents, children (under-18s go free), and a nanny plus additional F&B benefits and 25 per cent off five additional tickets.
Images: Expo 2020 Dubai