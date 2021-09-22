It’s one of 13 new dining concepts launching in the Jumeirah Group…

Bar Buci is the name of an elegant new Parisian-inspired concept, opening soon in iconic Dubai hotel Jumeirah Al Qasr. Known for its bucket list restaurants including the stunning Italian restaurant, Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr will shake up a few of its dining options, one of which includes the addition of Bar Buci.

Described as a ‘Parisian concept with a jazz vibe and re-envisioned classic cocktails’, Bar Buci will attract the city’s movers and shakers thanks to its elevated bar snacks menu, sophisticated interiors and unparalleled service.

Renders of the new bar show a neutral colour palette, decorated with stained mirrors, a stunning marble bar and eye-catching spiked chandeliers. The bar features a number of leather stools, while the rest of the venue has high tables and cosy-looking nooks.

If you’re a fan of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s Mediterranean concept French Riviera, you’ll be pleased to know that for winter the spot will be joined by a stunning new terrace, called La Plage. The new deck looks straight out onto the ocean, providing perfect European summer vibes.

Elsewhere in the hotel, guests will be treated to more new venues. What’s On multi-award winning concept Al Nafoorah will open its doors in Al Qasr, while popular hang out spot The Hide will be renovated to offer a fresh new look.

Next door in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, winter favourite Shimmers will reopen with an extended dining area. Plus a new cocktail bar inspired by the enduring romance of the silk route, called Bahri, will also open very soon.

Watch this space, food fans…

Images: Provided