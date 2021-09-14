Sponsored: Comfortable, stylish and versatile – what more could you want?

When the weekend rolls around and it’s time to explore the city, you want to wear something that matches your lifestyle. Denim is an ideal choice for your weekend wardrobe, and Marks & Spencer has a new range that will meet all of your needs.

With something for everyone, the whole family will enjoy the new collection of denim must-haves, thanks to its focus on style, comfort, variety, and versatility, with new fits, washes and innovations for all shapes and sizes.

Marks & Spencer’s denim stands out against the rest because it offers the perfect fits, extreme comfort, and it’s all made with responsibly sourced cotton.

For the ladies, there’s brand new denim dresses and relaxed shirts, with feminine details such as frill collars and cuffs to dress up every day outfits. Steer clear of dreary clothing, and check out the full range of stylish, modern items available.

In menswear you’ll find contemporary, flattering fits and authentic washes, with innovative denim styles such as Stormwear™ and 360 Flex. Kids will love the collection too, with a selection that provides adjustable waistbands to ensure the ultimate comfort and the perfect fit.

The brand new Denim Collection is available across all markets including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia. Within each market, you’ll find a denim collection curated to the needs of its shoppers.

marksandspencer.com/ae