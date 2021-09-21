Sponsored: A pair of brunches in an oasis between the dunes…

Bab Al Shams has an almost fairytale reputation in Dubai.

Located just a 30 minute drive from Downtown Dubai, this luxury desert-hemmed resorts is conveniently close, but feels a thousand miles away from the frenetic pace of city living.

Its warm hospitality and bedouin village-inspired aesthetics been charming international visitors and local residents for the past 17 years, offering stays, desert experiences, and culinary adventures unlike any other in Dubai.

A tale of two brunches

Right now Bab Al Shams is offering a pair of weekend brunches, rich with gastronomic flair and packed with engaging cultural activities, hosted amidst the gently swaying palms of the Al Forsan Garden.

Tending to the garden

As of Friday September 24, a new season of Bab Al Shams’ Garden Brunch begins. With a choice between interior and alfresco seating, it unfolds between 1pm and 4pm every Friday.

They’ve just updated the menu to feature a brand new culinary collection, the highlights of which include hot and cold mezzeh, an abundant range of fresh seafood stations, sushi and their signature version of the regional classic, Lamb Ouzi.

Kids fed up with all the usual soft play and face painting antics of traditional family brunching? Here they can ride camels and ponies, shout ‘it’s behind you’ at a stage magician, leap around a bouncy castle and meet the cuddly inhabitants of the on-site petting zoo.

It’s Dhs350 for the soft package (you can bolt on house drinks for an additional Dhs195), or Dhs550 per person if you want to take advantage of the popular brunch with pool access option, children aged four to 11 enjoy 50 per cent off, whilst little ones below the age of three dine for free.

Pic(nic) of the brunch

From September 25, the Picnic Brunch will take place every Saturday between 1pm and 4pm. Your food journey takes you through live cooking station indulgences such as choice flame-grilled meats; juicy burgers; gourmet pasta and pizza varieties. For dessert there’s freshly made churros, pastries and an authentic Parisian crêpe bar, offering a connoisseur’s collection of toppings.

The eats are enhanced by the soulful beats of a DJ and live house band. Younger guests can enjoy camel and pony rides, a petting zoo and bouncy castly.

It’s Dhs260 for the soft package (you can bolt on house drinks for an additional Dhs195), or Dhs450 per person if you want to take advantage of the popular brunch with pool access option, children aged four to 11 enjoy 50 per cent off, whilst little ones below the age of three dine for free.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road. Book your adventure now on (04) 809 6100, babalshams.com

Images: Provided