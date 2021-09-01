Sponsored: Take part in unforgettable dinners across the city…

If you want to expand your knowledge when it comes to grape variety, wine pairings, and the best wineries, we have the event for you. Élite Sommelier UAE and African + Eastern have teamed up to bring you a series of dinners hosted by top sommeliers.

Bringing on board some of the best restaurants in the city, diners can enjoy a delicious menu of top dishes, all paired with exquisite wines from around the world. Hosted over September and October, each week brings a new restaurant, and a new destination from which to sample wines.

Kicking off at Carna by Dario Cecchini at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences on September 5, head sommelier Florian Strassgurtl will take you through a series of wines from Tenuta di Biserno in Tuscany, Italy.

On September 12, it’s the turn of Saki Takase who will immerse guests into the wines of Tenuta dell’Ornellaia in Tuscany, Italy at Il Ristorante Niko Romito at the stunning Bulgari Resort.

Experience wines from Bodega Catena Zapata in Mendoza, Argentina on September 19 at Amazónico, when head sommelier Samuel Lacroix will be teaching you all about Argentinian wines, and South American cuisine.

The final event for September will be on Sunday 26th at LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai. Guests will explore wines from Domaine Parent in Burgundy, France, lead by grape expert Gregg Lambert.

Spaces are limited to 10 guests per event, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to be involved. The evening is priced at Dhs800 per person including a set dining menu and wine pairing.

In order to book your spot, get in touch with the respective restaurant. Call Carna (04 607 0761), Il Ristorante (04 777 5433), Amazónico (04 571 3999), or LPM (04 439 0505) and request a booking for the Élite Sommelier UAE experience.

Stay tuned as the dinner series continues throughout October, with dates to be revealed soon. Élite Sommelier UAE will be exploring more wine pairings at venues such as Alici, COYA, Clap, Il Borro and Tresind.