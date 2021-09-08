‘Welcome back to the jungle…’

Dubai restaurant Amazónico recently underwent a dramatic renovation, and is now ready to show you what they’ve been working on. The DIFC hotspot reopens today, Wednesday September 8, and What’s On can confirm it looks stunning.

The three-storey space has had a complete makeover, but retained its iconic jungle theme. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, and the new additions make it all the more impressive.

Downstairs has become more spacious, with a larger bar area and space to (hopefully one day soon) dance. The venue has kept its signature staircase, and the legendary rooftop bar – which will reopen on November 4 – but made some tweaks to the design which will be shared very soon.

The restaurant has been revamped with chic new furniture, swapping out the green seats for injections of white leather upholstery and has more of a boho aesthetic overall. Pops of rattan and teal are used to balance out strong colours with warm tones.

No expense has been spared to emulate the rainforest theme throughout. Amazónico’s owners are big fans of mariposas (Amazonian butterflies), so you’ll see plenty of the beautiful winged creatures around the venue.

In addition to the new look, Amazónico promises ‘a late-night, energetic music programme, extended opening hours, updated cocktails, and an array of Latin American dishes’.

“We are very proud of our new, and dare-I-say-it, improved Amazónico Dubai. It’s been an incredible challenge to complete the project within such a short time frame, however the results speak for themselves and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back to experience it,” said General Manager, Michele Jenman.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com