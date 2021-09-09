Escape to the movies…

Fatale

A successful sports agent watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers the mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he desperately tries to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life.

Starring: Hilary Swank, Mike Colter, Michael Ealy, Kali Hawk

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Malignant

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White

Genre: Horror (15+)

Settlers

Mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier do what they must to survive the cosmic elements and one another.

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brooklynn Prince, Jonny Lee Miller, Nell Tiger Free

Genre: Action (PG13)

Queenpins

A frustrated suburban housewife and her best friend hatch an illegal coupon-club scheme that scams millions from corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. Hot on their trail is an unlikely duo – a hapless loss-prevention officer and a determined US postal inspector – both looking to end their criminal enterprise.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Genre: Comedy (PG15)

The Card Counter

William Tell is a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. William just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. William sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk.

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar, Isaac, Tiffany, Haddish

Genre: Drama (15+)

