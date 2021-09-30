The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, nature clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a cool image of the UAE? Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post. Remember, your photos need to be on the grid in order for us to share them.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

A bit of both worlds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Sochorova 🐾🦋 (@tania_cockergino_prague)

Perfect shot of Ain Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Vithaldas (@sidharthvithaldas)

Another cool angle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahya Zephyr (@filmzephyr)

Can you spot the moon?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARA MARQUES (@iamsaramarques)

Empty Quarter in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea | Travel Photography (@sheawinterphoto)

Khorfakkan City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdallah Al Astad © (@abdallahalastad)

Images: Instagram