Festivities begin this weekend…

You know what’s packed with big British summertime energy? Pub gardens. Groups of friends and families gathered for banter under blue skies, catching wasps under pint glasses, and putting the world to rights from opposite sides of a wobbly wooden bench.

The problem is… perfect pub garden days are a rather rare thing in the UK, even in summer. Spontaneous flash flooding is a real and ever-present possibility. But what if we could just take that whole vibe, and drop it in the land of forever sun? And what if we added a bit more game to the alfresco sesh hub — pub quizzes, kids’ entertainment, live musical performances — acoustic sets, award-winning bands, and some of the emirate’s top DJ talent?

Green shoots

It’s this very idea, authored by James Murray of Junction Events, that’s bursting onto the capital’s shindig scene from this Friday October 1, 2021. The Green is a ‘pop-up pub garden’ on the grounds of Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, offering live entertainment seven nights a week.

During the week, between Sunday and Thursday, the timings are 4pm to 1am, whilst on Fridays and Saturdays you get an extended 11am to 1am stint.

What’s On

Your nightly entertainment breakdown looks like this.

Sunday — Chilled Sundays with DJ James Murray

Monday — The Riddlers Quiz with Host Chalkie

Tuesday — Music Bingo with Host James Murray

Wednesday — Ladies Night with Live Music from Kevin Carey

Thursday — The Weekend with Live Music from James McCabe

Friday — Music Fest with Live Music from David Howard, Kevin Carey & Friends

Saturday — FamJam, Family Fun Day with Live Music from Nicola Warwick

Saturdays are for family

Weekends at The Green come fully Dominic Toretto approved, with Saturdays being devoted to family.

The 11am to 3pm FamJam session includes access to giant bouncy castles, interactive kids’ games and a serenade from The International Playboys’ lead singer, Nicola Warwick.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Shakhbout Bin Sultan St, Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (056) 112 2072, @thegreenabudhabi

Images: Provided