Sponsored: Address Beach Resort reopens ZETA Seventy Seven – a picture-perfect, sky-high restaurant set to become the most coveted spot this season…

You can feel it in the air – cooler climes are upon us, folks. That means there’s no better time to round up the crew and hit up the city’s best rooftops. And there is nowhere better to grab a cocktail and enjoy a delicious meal all while wistfully gazing out into the skyline than at Address Beach Resort’s newly reopened ZETA Seventy Seven.

Situated atop the ultimate beach address overlooking the incredible Ain Dubai and adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools, ZETA Seventy Seven, offers a carefully crafted contemporary Asian menu designed by Executive Chef, Ruediger Lurz.

The picture-perfect restaurant is set to become the most coveted breezy rooftop oasis in town. In the idyllic setting, the space features a stylish outdoor cocktail bar, spectacular open-air terrace and private air-conditioned cabanas with cosy seating options.

Several must-try signature dishes include the iced oysters, Wagyu sirloin, crispy fried prawns and miso lobster. There’s also a fantastic dessert selection with featuring yuzu cheesecake, mochi ice cream and 77 JBR-amisu soft ice cream.

Bookings are now available for lunch (from 11am to 5pm) and dinner (from 7pm to 11.30pm). You can also opt for a luxurious cabana for the day suitable for seven guests (prices cost Dhs7,777 for soft drinks package; Dhs10,777), or the night (Dhs10,777 for soft drinks package; Dhs12,777).

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, restaurant opens daily from 11am to 1am (last orders at 11.30pm), pool opens at 10am to sunset (exclusive access for in-house guests only, with pool pool snack menu, featuring light snacks, poke bowls, gourmet sandwiches and burgers is available from 11am to sunset). Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort.

Images: Address Beach Resort