And how to get those hot tickets…

We might be gearing up for the final straight of 2021, but there is a spectacular collection of events still to come in Abu Dhabi. These are just a few of the world class sporting events coming up in Abu Dhabi 2021.

October

What: UFC 267

Taking place at Yas Island’s glittering Etihad Arena on October 30, following an event-crammed Showdown Week leading up to it, UFC267 will feature the deferred Light Heavyweight UFC266 clash between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. You can find the detailed fight card info in our full article but there has been two ‘hot-off-the-press’ fighter substitutions. Aljamain Sterling was ‘denied medical clearance’ for his rematch against Petr Yan — but his replacement, the American Cory Sandhagen, will be eager to stake his own claim on the bantamweight throne. Rafael dos Anjos also had to bow out from his clash with Russia’s Islam Makhachev due to injury, setting up a tense lightweight ruck Makhachev and more than worthy stand-in Dan Hooker.

When and where: October 30, Etihad Arena

Tickets: Very tickets left, from Dhs795, etihadarena.ae

November

What: ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Frankly the only time you’d find us running 42 kilometres is to the next town, in the highly unlikely event of a simultaneous gas and burrito shortage in Abu Dhabi. But it turns out a lot of you guys do enjoy it, so much so the there’s an annual event in the city to facilitate the whole run-for-fun community. And if you manage to win, there’s a USD50,000 prize — just think of how much extra guac you can get with that. In addition to the full Abu Dhabi Marathon, you can also take part in 10km, 5km and a 2.5km fun run too.

When and where: November 26, ADNOC HQ Tower

Ticket: Race entry fees from Dhs75, adnocabudhabimarathon.com

What: World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The world’s greatest grapplers and mat-rollers will descend on our capital this November for the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The tournaments will see 2,000 athletes from over 30 countries squaring up un junior, adult and masters classes. The UAE has an excellent pedigree for this particular martial art, demonstrated by the UAE topping the the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship medal table last month with four gold gongs, four silver and 10 bronze.

When and where: November 13 to 16, Jiu-Jitsu Arena

Ticket: Tournament entry fees USD140, ajptour.com

December

What: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

One of the eagerly anticipated events in the international motorsport calendar, the Abu Dhabi F1 is back with a crowd for 2021. The Yas Marina Circuit race serves as the thrilling conclusion to the 2021 F1 race schedule and with just five races to go, it’s looking tight at the top. Hamilton holds a wafer-thin two point lead over rival Verstappen (despite having won two fewer races) in the Driver Championship. And it’s a big deal, Hamilton needs just one more trophy to take pole in the record for Drivers’ Championship titles. Ticket holders will also be able to enjoy performances by Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and more (yet to be announced) exciting acts.

When and where: December 9 to 12, Yas Marina Circuit

Tickets: From Dhs699 yasmarinacircuit.com

What: Mubadala World Tennis Championship

This, the 13th edition of the ace in the region’s tennis calendar will play out between December 16 and 18, 2021 returning to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are on sale now and start at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for kids. Mubadala is inviting six of the world’s top male tennis talents, and two of the strongest female players to contest the crown. In 2019 Maria Sharapova toppled Ajla Tomljanovic for yet another trophy in an already prolific career; whilst Rafael Nada overcame Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final, to claim more silverware for his own glittering cabinet. Players for the 2021 edition will be announced very soon.

When and where: December 16 to 18, Yas Marina Circuit

Tickets: From Dhs100, ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE

What: FINA World Swimming Championships

We’re super excited to see how Etihad Arena transforms itself into a watersports venue for this special sprint swimming event. The six-day festival will see ‘short course swimmers’ from all over the world dive into the capital to compete in 25m races. We’ve also been promised special spectator events, and family-friendly entertainment throughout.

When and where: December 16 to 21, Etihad Arena

Tickets: Details still not release. fina.adsc.ae

Requirements for entering Abu Dhabi events

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from other emirates no longer have to show a negative Covid test to get into the emirate by road. You do however require a Green Pass status on the Alhosn app to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi. To get the green pass you either need to be fully vaccinated (and for those who had their second dose of Sinopharm more than six months ago, you’ll need to have had a third booster shot) or have active authorised exemptions. You’ll also need to have had a negative PCR test within the last 28 days (or within seven days if you’re exempt from the vaccine requirement for medical reasons).

Images: Provided/Archive