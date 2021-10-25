Three different concepts will be revealed over a two-year period…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of London’s restaurant scene, you may have heard of The Cinnamon Club before. It’s the celebrity-loved Indian restaurant by Vivek Singh, and now it is making its way to Dubai for the very first time. You’ll be able to experience it for yourself from December 1.

The fine-dining Indian restaurant group has just celebrated its 20th anniversary, so what better time to open an outpost in Dubai? You’ll find The Cinnamon Collection Dubai at Park Hyatt Dubai and, over a two-year period, it will reveal three totally different concepts in the space: The Cinnamon Club, Cinnamon Kitchen and Cinnamon Bazaar.

First up, from December 1, is the Cinnamon Bazaar that aims to ‘evoke the hustle and bustle of the bazaars dotted along the traditional trading routes that collected the empires of the Old World’. The aesthetics will be traditional, with hanging lanterns and drapery to transport you from Dubai to India.

Dishes will include Calcutta spiced crab and beetroot in chickpea batter, chicken Haleem with masala sourdough toast. There will also be ‘Bazaar Plates’ which are better ordered to share and include things like Cinnamon Bazaar’s famous Lamb roganjosh shepherd’s pie.

Authentic Indian street food will also be available from a cool cart. Afternoon tea will come in the form of ‘Bazaar High Chai’ and includes sandwiches such as Masala fish finger with homemade tomato chutney, and Kadhi chicken spring roll with kasundi ketchup. Desserts include saffron macaron, coriander pistachio cake and rosewater marshmallows.

Later on in Spring 2022, Cinnamon Bazaar will become Cinnamon Kitchen, before it transforms once again in Autumn 2022 to become The Cinnamon Club. More details will be revealed on these concepts later.

Vivek Singh, Executive Chef and Founder of The Cinnamon Collection, said: “We are delighted to be working with Park Hyatt Dubai and excited to be able to bring all three brands to Dubai. This year marks the 20th anniversary of our first restaurant, The Cinnamon Club, so it feels a fitting moment to extend our brand reach overseas. It’s a pleasure to be working with Park Hyatt Dubai who, like The Cinnamon Collection, have a longstanding and deserved reputation for excellence. We look forward to welcoming a new group of diners when we open our doors in September.”

The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai, coming in December 2021. cinnamonclub.com

Image: Provided