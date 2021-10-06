If you’re thinking of booking a trip, now is the time…

As overseas borders continue to reopen and travel regulations ease, we’re thinking about our next adventure – be it close to home or farther away, you can’t beat a good trip abroad. Hence the excitement we felt when we heard about Emirates Airline latest flash sale.

The discounts apply exclusively to Emirates’ A380 network which includes more than 20 exciting destinations across the Middle East, Europe and beyond. The sale will only run from now until October 18, 2021, valid on trips taken before June 15, 2022.

Passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dhs1,275, meaning a memorable getaway doesn’t need to break the bank. The A380 fleet offers added benefits such as additional leg room, larger screens and over 4,500 channels on its in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Passengers can enjoy fares to Cairo from Dhs1,395 in Economy and Dhs4,995 in Business; the newly added Istanbul from Dhs1,875 in Economy and Dhs10,380 in Business Class; as well as Moscow from Dhs2,205 in Economy Class and Dhs7,815 in Business; and sunny Los Angeles fromDhs3,335 in Economy and Dhs19,035 in Business.

You can also jet to New York from Dhs3,255 in Economy and Dhs14,655 in Business Class; Amman from Dhs1,735 in Economy and Dhs5,775 in Business; plus Riyadh from Dhs1,375 in Economy and Dhs6,975 in Business and Jeddah from Dhs1,275 in Economy and Dhs5,275 in Business Class, amongst others.

As an added bonus, any Emirates customer visiting and travelling through Dubai during Expo 2020, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass.

Check out the full list of destinations on offer on the Emirates Airline website.