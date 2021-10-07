Food just tastes better when it floats…

If you’re an avid Instagram user, you’ll have no doubt seen the floating breakfast trend tried by just about any influencer in Dubai. Well, now it seems as though the concept has evolved, as What’s On has just got word of a floating dinner.

The experience takes place in Address Beach Resort’s record-breaking infinity pool, where you’ll enjoy nighttime views over Bluewaters and Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina and JBR. Reserved exclusively for the hotel’s guests the premium experience is the ultimate couple’s dinner.

Serving up Zeta 77’s signature dishes, guests will begin with classic selection of sashimi and sushi rolls, Oscietra imperial caviar, freshly shucked oysters, prawn tempura, miso black cod, and tōgarashi potato fries.

Following that, enjoy the Kagoshima Grade A5 Wagyu Beef before the dinner ends with a traditional Japanese cheesecake served with peach and pepper sorbet or sliced exotic fruits. The meal is served on a sustainable wicker tray, which will float in the pool.

Whether you’re planning a special romantic date, or have already ticked off most of Dubai’s bucket list experiences, this is one we’re sure you haven’t come across yet.

As it’s an exclusive, premium dinner, it does come with a pretty hefty price tag. The dinner will set you back Dhs1,777 for two people, which includes all of the delicious dishes mentioned above, plus a bottle of wine, sake or Champagne.

Advanced booking and pre-payment will be required with a minimum of 24 hours notice. Only guests staying in the hotel will have access to the Infinity Pool, so in order to enjoy the dinner you’ll need to book a room.

Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, daily 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided