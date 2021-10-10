The popular beach bar has launched a new Friday night deal…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re sure to know about popular beachside spot Koko Bay. The Bali-inspired bar is perfect for alfresco dining now that the weather is finally starting to cool again.

With a new season comes a new menu, and Koko Bay has launched a series of exciting new dishes to try. Plates include Australian black Angus T-bone, pan-seared Alaskan black cod, lobster linguine in tarragon cognac bisque, as well as a host of new vegetarian and vegan options.

Friday nights are set to be elevated from this weekend, with live musical entertainment planned between 5pm to 8pm. ‘Sundowner Session’ will see internationally recognised Italian percussionist, Walter Scalzone, performing on both acoustic and electronic percussion instruments.

Moreover, guests can enjoy a brilliant deal on bottles of wine during the event, priced from Dhs175 per bottle. The venue is in a prime location to soak up the sunset so be sure to arrive early and pic the best spot for maximum viewing whilst you sip on chill beverages.

For its incredible location, undeniable atmosphere, chic setting, tasty food and innovative beverages, Koko Bay truly has the whole package. It’s undoubtedly one of those places you’ll want to visit again and again.

The hotspot gets booked up far in advance, so be sure to book your table to avoid disappointment.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Images: Provided