Mark Ronson to play exclusive pool party gig in Abu Dhabi
Hosted at W Abu Dhabi’s Wet Deck…
Hitting the decks at one of the capital’s most popular poolscapes on Wednesday October 14, legit Brit hit-maker Mark Ronson will play a one-off DJ set.
The Wet Deck gig at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, is to launch the Abu Dhabi incarnation of Semi Permanent festival. A celebration of global design and creativity, taking place (mostly) at Manarat Al Saadiyat between October 14 and 16.
Tickets to see Mark Ronson and his record bag packed with banging neo-funk and slick hip-hop hooks are available now from Dhs598 (for two people). There’s also a staycation package which includes a night’s stay in W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island and breakfast from Dhs950 for two. Tickets for these and other events in the Semi Permanent festival can be booked via the semipermanent.platinumlist.net website.
Although he’s arguably most famous for collaborations with people such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Ronson was styling, willing, and living it up in the music industry, long before those tracks hit the airwaves.
His first album ‘Here Comes the Fuzz’ was a series of Ronson produced (and musically orchestrated) hip hop tracks featuring such luminary artists as Mos Def, Jack White, Sean Paul, Nate Dogg, and Ghostface Killa.
In 2007, his album ‘Version’ took the beat-wizard’s signature sounds, and applied them to a wider bandwidth of artists. An album filled with stirring horns, A-List vocal talent and completely deconstructed covers. It’s likely you still remember where you were the first time you heard Winehouse’s version of Valerie.
Other permanent fixtures
Other creative highlights from the festival include the official release of an exclusive collection from Rotterdam-based objects designer Sabine Marcelis; Turkish-born, Los Angeles-based new media artist Refik Anadol will be unveiling a large format installation in the emirate; The Flower Shop NYC is dropping an exciting dining pop-up; art luminary Aaron Rose (of Californian art bar — La Rosa Social Club) is booked in; and so too are some other big names in the game, such as Tom Sachs, Kim Gordon and Barry McGee.
Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Wed Oct 14 from 8pm, tickets from Dhs598 for two. Tickets: semipermanent.platinumlist.net
Images: Provided