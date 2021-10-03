Hosted at W Abu Dhabi’s Wet Deck…

Hitting the decks at one of the capital’s most popular poolscapes on Wednesday October 14, legit Brit hit-maker Mark Ronson will play a one-off DJ set.

The Wet Deck gig at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, is to launch the Abu Dhabi incarnation of Semi Permanent festival. A celebration of global design and creativity, taking place (mostly) at Manarat Al Saadiyat between October 14 and 16.

Tickets to see Mark Ronson and his record bag packed with banging neo-funk and slick hip-hop hooks are available now from Dhs598 (for two people). There’s also a staycation package which includes a night’s stay in W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island and breakfast from Dhs950 for two. Tickets for these and other events in the Semi Permanent festival can be booked via the semipermanent.platinumlist.net website.

Although he’s arguably most famous for collaborations with people such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Ronson was styling, willing, and living it up in the music industry, long before those tracks hit the airwaves.

His first album ‘Here Comes the Fuzz’ was a series of Ronson produced (and musically orchestrated) hip hop tracks featuring such luminary artists as Mos Def, Jack White, Sean Paul, Nate Dogg, and Ghostface Killa.