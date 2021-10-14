Get ready to see some of your favourite international DJs…

This summer, Ushuaïa Ibiza was taken over by Palmarama, a unique music and gastronomy experience designed by The Night League. With top DJ performances from David Guetta, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou and many more, Ibiza visitors were treated to several weeks of music, dining in an intimate seated environment.

From October 22 until December 31, Palmarama will be coming to White Beach Dubai, with a host of exciting acts on the line-up.

The unique experience will feature international DJs including Artbat, Black Coffee, Bedouin, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, Maceo Plex, Andrea Oliva, Nicole Moudaber, Joseph Capriati and more.

The event is described as a ‘Mediterranean oasis filled with luscious trees and greenery, fire breathers, contortionists, and dancers, fused with the sounds of the biggest names in the business to deliver a truly out of this world experience’.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy a range of uplifting activities starting at 8am with a SUP HIIT class on the pool. From 12pm guests can enjoy the sounds of White Beach’s resident DJs before Frederick Stone takes the decks at 4pm. The international DJ booked for that respective week will begin from 9pm.

Starting on Friday October 22, Damian Lazarus will take to the stage, pleasing crowds with his electro clash beats. Next up on Friday October 29 will be Hot Natured DJ, Jamie Jones, with the full-line up for the season set to be revealed soon.

In homage to the Ushuaïa Ibiza event, guests are invited to purchase a seated or standing table with an extensive selection of food and beverages available to enjoy. The minimum spend for tables starts from Dhs2,000.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, October 22 to December 31. Tel: (0)54 582 2778. @whitebeach