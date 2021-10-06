Win! A fun seaside getaway to Fujairah at Le Meridien Al Aqah
You’re in for the perfect adventure at the beloved Fujairah landmark Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Your trip includes a night’s stay in a deluxe room with breakfast at Views restaurant. With excellent snorkelling opportunities, a beautiful beach, and laidback restaurants, it’ll feel like a tropical island escape.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before October 31, 2021
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after October 31, 2021
