Secret Parties is taking over Treehouse and Tesoro…

Famed party brunch brand Secret Parties is known for its lavish and lively Friday afternoon events. There aren’t many top hotels in the city where you won’t see the SP branding. However there is one popular venue that the team was yet to conquer, until now.

Treehouse and Tesoro, the large indoor and outdoor venue in Taj Dubai Business Bay, is the new home of Secret Parties’ latest concept; Secret Wonderland Brunch. Kicking off on December 3, the new brunch will run every Friday between 1pm and 4.30pm, with an afterparty running until 8pm.

Centering around the theme of fairy tales, the brunch will feature a selection of weird and wonderful entertainment, as well as cleverly named cocktails to help get the party started.

Live stations will provide an array of ‘Mediterr-Asian’ dishes, such as herb chicken, prawn anticuchos, roast lamb roulade, and roast vegetables with rosemary jus, as well as seared salmon, ravioli, slow-cooked short ribs, and Thai yellow curry.

Creative cocktails include Maleficent, Red Head Queen, Mad Hatter, and Forbidden Apple Martini, but house wine and beer, mocktails and juices are also all available.

Depending on whether you want to feel the vibe indoors or soak up the Burj Khalifa views outdoors, there are different packages on offer. For Tesoro (indoors) it’s Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs399 for house drinks, and Dhs499 for a sparkling package.

Outdoors in Treehouse, the prices are Dhs349 for soft drinks, Dhs399 for wine and cocktails (ladies only), Dhs449 for house beverages, and Dhs549 for sparkling. There’s also an option to turn the party brunch into a pool brunch, with exclusive sun lounger and cabana packages.

The launch event takes place on Friday December 3 and spaces tend to get booked up in advance, so if you want to be in on the action, head to the Secret Parties website to book your table.

Secret Wonderland Brunch, Treehouse and Tesoro, Taj Dubai, Friday Dec 3, 1pm to 4.30pm. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided