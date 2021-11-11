This marks the third W Hotel in the UAE…

If you’ve strolled around Dubai Marina in the last few months, you might have noticed a slightly unusual-looking structure taking form on the Mina Seyahi beachfront. We can now confirm that the hotel will be a brand new W property, called W Dubai – Mina Seyahi.

The 31-storey hotel will feature 318 guest rooms, including 26 suites and an Extreme Wow Suite (W’s take on a Presidential Suite). A new poolside sunset experience will be a highlight, overlooking the Mina Seyahi bay area.

We don’t know much about the food and beverage offering yet, but we’re told that a signature outlet will open on the 31st floor, with views of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The hotel lobby, or ‘W Lounge’ will draw inspiration from Middle Eastern gatherings, and aims to become a place where guests can relax and enjoy handcrafted cocktails and light bites.

A Bar-B spa will offer guests a sanctuary to unwind and be pampered with three treatment rooms and a beauty bar, while 1Rebel will take over the fitness facility, with a 2500-square-metre, dual-storey studio.

“We are seeing increasing demand for luxury lifestyle brands in Dubai, and with its mix of culture and high-energy lifestyle, the emirate is the perfect destination for the trend-setting W Hotels brand,” said Candice D’Cruz, Vice President – Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

The new opening will be the third W Hotel in the UAE, after W Dubai – The Palm and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is slated to open sometime in 2022.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, opening 2022. whotels.com

Image: Provided