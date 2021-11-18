The iconic party place will be hosting a pop-up on Yas Island…

On December 13, 2019, we said goodbye to Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE with the promise of a return in the future. Well, that day has finally come with a one-night-only special edition of Blue Marlin’s famed parties.

The brand has recently teased fans on Instagram with a series of mysterious videos…

Taking over the iconic Stars N’ Bars Yas Island, Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE will host a special pop up in celebration of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix. Expect epic live music, a sensational Mediterranean menu and non-stop good vibes at the exclusive event.

Almost two years to the day after it closed its doors, Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE will return to the capital on Sunday December 12 for a day-to-night extravaganza. This will be one comeback you do not want to miss.

Extending the weekend will be another pop-up at Stars N’ Bars with everyone’s favourite French fête, Bagatelle. On Saturday December 11, DJ Emir and DJ Tim will take you through from 3pm until the early hours.

Enjoy all of the race action from this prime location, plus upbeat tunes and unbeatable vibes between 3pm and 2am on both Saturday December 11 and Sunday December 12.

Table bookings are required so be sure to book your spot.

Stars N’ Bars, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Sat Dec 11 and Sun Dec 12, 3pm to 2am. @bluemarlinibizauae @bagatelledubai

Images: Provided