The funnyman will perform at Dubai Opera…

Star of top comedy shows such as Live at the Apollo, The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Saturday Night and BBC’s Happy Hour, Jack Dee is returning to the UAE next year for a one-off performance.

The stand-up comedian last visited Dubai in 2014, and is finally set to return on Wednesday January 19, 2022. Taking the stage at Dubai Opera, Jack Dee will deliver his classic ‘grumpy’ persona with some hysterical one-liners as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ international tour.

Jack Dee has started in British TV sitcoms such as Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh. “In these difficult and uncertain times, people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” said Jack.

His material focuses on everyday life scenarios and hilariously highlighting the negative aspects of normal situations. Fans will find themselves in tears of laughter at Jack’s dry delivery on the minor annoyances of life.

Tickets to the event on January 19 are on sale now, starting from Dhs195 per person for the silver section, Dhs250 for gold, Dhs350 for platinum and Dhs395 for VIP. Attendees do not require a vaccination in order to attend the show.

Dubai Opera also offers packages with dining included, all the details of which can be found on the Platinumlist website. Doors open at 7.30pm and the pre-show dinner begins two hours before the show starts.

Jack Dee Off the Telly, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Wednesday January 19 2022, 7.30pm onwards, from Dhs195. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided