And there’s a special treat for those travelling over National Day weekend…

As part of their year of Golden Jubilee celebrations, Etihad Airways‘ sky high levels of customer generosity is reaching a climax this week, ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

As of 10pm on Monday, November 29 (go go go) those of us possessed by wanderlust can pick up air fares with up to 50 per cent off. Yep, half-price plane tickets — and not even Omicron can spoil this party because flights booked as part of this 50 hour (nice) sale, can be changed at a later date without an admin fee.

The sale ends at midnight on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

You don’t have to travel on these tickets right away, the sale is valid on dates up to June 14, 2022 (although as is always the case with airfare sales, prices are dependent on availability and seasonality).

National pride

Those travelling over the long National Day weekend can look forward to even more UAE-themed special treatment. Both onboard and in the lounges, you’ll be able to experience authentic local dishes, including an exclusive dessert designed by the ‘Youngest Emirati Chef’, Aysha Al Obeidli.

National Day travellers will also be given a limited edition notebook designed by Emirati artist Maitha Demithan.

Fare’s fair

You’ll find economy fares as low as Dhs695, and business fares from Dhs2,495.

Pick up economy fares to Amman and Colombo from Dhs995, and or experience the carb-filled, history-drenched wonder of a holiday in Rome with ticket prices from Dhs1,795.

Images: Etihad