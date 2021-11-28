Sponsored: Celebrate at this popular dining and nightlife destination in Dubai…

Making plans with loved ones for the festive season? From award-winning brunches to family-friendly dinners and more, here’s why you need to spend it at Five Hotels and Resorts.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Rock around the Christmas tree with bottomless gourmet Chinese food at the Naughty Noodles Festive brunch. Slurp on delicious cocktails and enjoy the festive party that is running on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

1 to 4pm, Dhs450 on Dec 24 and Dhs549 on Dec 25

Family time on your Christmas plans? Head to BLVD on ONE for a festive dinner buffet on Christmas Eve. On the big day itself, there’s a relaxed alfresco Christmas brunch the whole family can enjoy.

Dhs499 on Dec 24, adults Dhs399, children Dhs249 on Dec 25

Head to Cinque to fulfill your Christmas dream of living ‘La Dolce Vita’ on the Amalfi Coast. A four-course gourmet menu by award-winning chef Giuseppe Pezzella awaits featuring Italian masterpieces including fresh-out-of-the oven Panettone.

Adults Dhs599 with house drinks, children Dhs249 on Dec 24

On the big day, Cinque is offering an alfresco Italian Christmas Day brunch with plenty of spritz.

Dhs599 with house drinks, 12.30 to 4pm on Dec 25

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Festive FIVE Jumeirah Village

For a soulful festive Christmas Eve brunch, head to Soul Street. You’ll indulge in treats from around the world, enjoy sips and pool access.

Dhs399, 1pm to 4pm on Dec 24

Spend time with the whole family at Trattoria by Cinque digging into an array of Italian foodie treats served sharing style to the table.

Dhs399 for adults on Dec 24

On Christmas Day, Trattoria by Cinque is serving a festive brunch with Natali entrees and Italian wine for some good festive cheer. Little ones are welcomed, too.

Dhs399 for adults, Dhs199 for children, 12.30pm to 4pm on Dec 25

If all you’re craving is a delicious traditional turkey, Goose Island Tap House is the place to be. There’s traditional roasts, the best craft beers on tap, and epic pub games for the whole family.

Dhs399 with house drinks

On Christmas Eve, the Let’s Get Goosed Brunch also serves up a classic Christmas Turkey roast with all the trimmings.

Dhs175 per person on Dec 24

Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com