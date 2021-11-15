Sponsored: No one does Christmas quite like M&S…

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s never too early to start thinking about your festive decorations (okay Scrooges, it’s November, we’re allowed to say this now). No one does festivities quite like British export Marks & Spencer, and its Christmas Collection is back and better than ever.

Whether you’re shopping for your Christmas trees and decorations for your home, buying matching festive PJ’s or stocking up on delicious goodies to entertain your friends, Marks & Spencer has everything you need for the most magical Christmas.

Here’s what’s good…

Food

Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, and there’s nothing quite like a Marks & Spencer’s spread of yummy food to keep those good times rolling. From Belgian chocolate truffles to a classic biscuit box and gingerbread stars that can hang on the tree, there’s something for everyone. You can even purchase all-butter shortbread light-up house biscuits that stand up on their own, or treat the little ones to a Colin the Caterpillar advent calendar.

Clothing

Nothing says Christmas quite like a Christmas jumper, and M&S has plenty for you to choose from. There’s a design for those who like to keep it subtle, and more out-there ones such as one bearing the words ‘ho ho ho’. There’s a massive craze for matching Christmas PJ’s and M&S has a heartwarming collection for both adults and kids, so the whole family can match. Festive cards incoming.

Decorations and homeware

Marks & Spencer has a beautiful collection of Christmas homeware to give your home that festive sparkle. From free-standing Christmas trees to ornaments, wreaths and Christmas candles, you’re sure to find something you love. We adore the gorgeous velvet Santa sacks, tied up with gold string, in red, yellow or green, that look like they came straight from Santa’s workshop in the North Pole.

You can purchase all of your M&S Christmas goods in stores, online or even some selected lines can be delivered to your home with the M&S food delivery application. Order your favourite pieces now.

