It feels like pubs are really making a comeback in Dubai at the moment, from old-world options to venues with a sleeker ‘gastropub’ take on the typical British Tavern. Goose Island Tap House recently opened at Five Jumeirah Village, offering a cool and relaxing social space for the residents of JVC and beyond, offering tasty dishes, a brilliant brunch and a great happy hour.

This place has those ultra-cool gastropub vibes that we mentioned. It’s all industrial-chic, decked out in a rather masculine style, combining earthy woods, cool metals and plenty of brass. A huge bar dominates the centre of the venue, serving up 14 curated draft beers and other tipples and there’s even a Barrel Room, created for beer and gin tastings.

On Fridays the ‘Let’s Get Goosed’ brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, serving up unlimited drinks and classic British dishes including breakfast items such as eggs on toast – washed down with bottomless mimosas, followed by fish and chips, burgers, and other fun bites. An awesome live band gets everyone up on their feet, belting out all of the classic sing-along songs you know and love.

Brunch is priced at Dhs375 inclusive of sparkling, which is definitely a good deal in the world of Dubai brunches.

Goose Island Tap House is the home of all things fun too – a place to gather with your mates and get some healthy competition going with pool tables and virtual golf – because who doesn’t love something fun to do at brunch? Happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Friday, offering selected beverages on two-for-one, so you can stay long after the brunch ends. There’s also plenty of TV screens to watch the live sports, as well as a stage to host bands.

Can’t make it to the brunch on Friday? For those whose weekends just aren’t complete without a proper roast dinner, you’ll find a hearty one at Goose Island Tap House. Choose between beef, lamb, chicken and other options, with all the trimmings for Dhs125. There will also be two-for-one on selected drinks from 12pm to 3pm.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sun to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs 4pm to 3am, Fri 12.30pm to 3am, Sat, Dhs12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

