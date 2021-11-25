Pick from a horror, action, comedy or animation film…

Heading to the cinema this weekend to relax with a great flick and a hot tub of popcorn? There are quite a few movie releases this week including a Disney movie the whole family can watch together.

Queen of Spades

The sinister ghost of the Queen of Spades is again thirsty for blood, and this time its victims are the pupils of the boarding school, located in an old mansion, shrouded in dark rumours. Entertaining each other horror stories about the murders of children who were committed in this house in the nineteenth century, teenagers find in the abandoned wing of the building a mysterious mirror covered with mysterious drawings. For fun, the students spend in front of this mirror the mystical rite of calling the spirit of the Queen of Spades and making the most intimate desires, hoping that the ghost will grant them. The jokers are unaware that their souls will be the price to pay for each whim to come, and that the Queen of Spades will not rest until they get them all.

Starring: Angelina Strechina, Daniil Muraviev, Izotov

Genre: Horror (18+)

Cry Macho

Mike Mil is a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam

Genre: Horror (PG13)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen

Genre: Horror (15+)

Vengeance Is Mine

Harry, a broken man struggling to come to terms with the murder of his wife and daughter. When he discovers the whereabouts of the killers he awakens from his grief and filled with vengeance, seeks to destroy those who destroyed his life.

Starring: Matt Bainbridge, Philip Bulcock, Clint Clarke

Genre: Action (15+)

Black Friday

A group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite-infected shoppers.

Starring: Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Bruce Campbell, Michael Jai White, Bruce Campbell

Genre: Comedy (15+)

Encanto

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Starring: Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo

Genre: Animation (G)

