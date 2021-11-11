The popular delivery company is celebrating by offering free delivery from top eateries across the city…

Ever starting to plan a staycation with friends in the magnificent landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah and then stop short wondering, ‘But, where shall we eat?’. Thankfully, now you have a great one-word answer – Deliveroo.

That’s right, the popular online food delivery company has expanded its operations into their fifth emirate in the UAE. The latest launch means that residents and visitors of Ras Al Khaimah are guaranteed to have a better selection of restaurants to choose from alongside excellent service.

Additionally, to celebrate the expansion, Deliveroo will be offering free delivery from over 30 top restaurants across the city.

So, what are some of the restaurants on the list at the moment?

The list includes, but not limited to Papa John’s, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Shake Shack, Shakespeare and Co., India Palace, Chowking and more.

For you coffee drinkers, there’s Dunkin’, Starbucks, Cafe Nero, Costa Coffee and more. Fancy a sweet treat? There’s Baskin Robbins, Yamanote Atelier, Hive Honey Cake and more.

Anis Harb, General Manager of Deliveroo GCC said, ‘Our whole team here at Deliveroo is delighted for our growth into Ras Al Khaimah and this is truly a key milestone for Deliveroo UAE.’

He added that restaurants will now be able to increase their revenue and the expansion means jobs have now opened up for drivers.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority added that Deliveroo’s services will positively expand the food and beverage experience for many diners across the city, including residents, local visitors and tourists.

Currently, Deliveroo operates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi (including Al Ain), Sharjah, Ajman and now, Ras Al Khaimah.

Customers can expect Deliveroo riders to deliver hot (or cold) meals every day between 8am and midnight.

@deliveroo_ae

Images: Deliveroo