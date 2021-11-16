Sponsored: It’s never too late to get active…

Don’t want to work out in the gym or walk around the pavements? Staying active was never this fun. Round up your friends and get some healthy competition going at The Dubai Mall Zabeel’s brand new sports complex, Zabeel Sports District.

This awesome new sports complex is available for you to play Dubai’s latest sporting craze, padel tennis, plus basketball, volleyball, badminton and cricket. You’ll find it up on the 9th floor at The Dubai Mall Zabeel. All courts offer epic views of the Burj Khalifa towering overhead.

Don’t have the stuff? Don’t worry. All equipment, from rackets to balls, are available to buy or rent at the venue, from just Dhs10 per hour. Whether you fancy yourself as a bit of a pro or you just want to try a brand new sport, everyone is welcome.

Operating hours are from 8am to 12am. You can book the courts in one hour slots and prices start from Dhs100.

There are five padel tennis courts available to book. In case you’re not familiar with the sport, it’s a form of raquet sport. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is roughly three quarters of the size of a normal tennis court. Whilst the scoring is the same as normal tennis, the balls are used with less pressure.

If good old badminton is more your thing, you can book one of four badminton courts. For basketball or volleyball, there’s two courts available for hire, and for the cricket fans, there’s one court available to book.

There are two ways to access The Dubai Mall Zabeel – just go to the Dubai Mall and take the tunnel to enter Zabeel, or go to The Dubai Mall Zabeel directly. It’s super convenient to get to, with metro access to The Dubai Mall.

For more information on booking slots, timings, prices etc. click here.

