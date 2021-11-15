Capital brunching just got that little bit wilder…

One of the capital’s best-loved brunching events, Eat, Play, Laugh is returning to the recently-reopened Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown, from this Friday — November 19, and prices start at just Dhs275.

It’s an event that puts a firm focus on the established trifactor of elite brunching experiences: Uniting the three key elements of good food, good drinks and good times — serving them up in a venue built for revelling, every Friday between 12.30pm and 4pm.

On eating

There is a strong mix of international cuisine on the brunch menu with carvery stations and a stacked seafood bar; South-East Asian street food and Malay-Thai delicacies; aromatic Indian dishes; sushi and pasta.

On playing

Brunch has evolved to mean more than a meal. Now we show up to throw down. We demand to be entertained. And it’s an area that Kuzbara does not neglect.

Guests can enjoy giant Jenga, darts and foosball in addition to the eclectic-deck bangers of the resident DJ.

On laughing

Keep the good times rolling with an after-party at Velocity Sports Bar from 4pm to 6pm where a bottomless drinks package is available for just Dhs150

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, Eat (soft drink) package Dhs275 per person, Play package is Dhs395 per person inclusive of house beverages and signature blended drinks, Laugh package is priced at Dhs425 and includes access Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to 12 is Dhs110. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Images: Provided