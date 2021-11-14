Movie props include The Batmobile from upcoming movie, The Batman…

The moment has arrived, the world’s first Warner Bros. Hotel — part of the Curio Collection by Hilton — has opened its doors to guests.

Part luxury hotel, part homage to one of the most important dynasties in entertainment history, this leisure experience offers access to a collection of more than 400 rare props, objects and pictures from the cinematic (and TV) universe of Warner Bros.

The one with the nostalgic props

Even before entering the hotel you’ll have the opportunity to capture some grade-A ‘Gram candy, with an actual legit Batmobile from the upcoming Battinson Interpretation of The Batman. Wait, because there’s more master Bruce. You’ll also find a replica of that iconic fountain from the opening credits of Friends, and digital screens (the height of the building) playing more than 35 different pieces of original content created especially for the hotel.

Once inside the WB Hotel, pop culture buffs will find the eerie autoplay piano from sci-fi western, Westworld, bashing out jarringly nostalgic tunes. The spiral staircase, accessible from the lobby, is given over to a ‘Living Archive’, featuring original items plucked from entertainment archives, such as the Cowboy boots from the 1956 film Giant, worn by rebel supreme James Dean; (can we say Dark Knight GOAT?) Michael Keaton’s cowl from 1989 film, Batman, and an original drawing from The Great Gatsby.

Hunting wabbits

Kids calling room service can request a visit from that most deliciously ‘wascally’ of wabbits, Buggs Bunny. If cartoons have taught us anything though, beware of bunnies with room service, always check for ticking noises/burning fuses.

There’s a family pool; a Warner Bros. store —cutely titled ‘the Prop Shop’; an activtity-packed kids’ club; and opportunities to meet characters (including but not limited to Bugs and Daffy) and make forever memories.

That’s not all folks…

Of course there’s a whole universe of excitement to enjoy in the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park right next door — including 29 rides and attractions, live entertainment and thrilling character interactions — but the hotel has its own stellar cast of blockbusting things to do.

You’ll find five separate bars and restauants on-site, including the infinity pool-equipped statement lounge — The Overlook, which offers dramatic 360º views of the neighbouring theme park, sea and city skyline.

Director’s Club offers a refined, boutique dining experience with a sophisticated menu served in an intimate setting,

More casual dining is available at laid back pool bar, The Matinee; a lobby lounge called Craft Services; and an international restaurant known as Sidekicks.

Roomy Tunes

Guests can enjoy some pretty loony room features too, with each of the 257 keys offering artwork and design finishes fitting in with three separate themes.

“From Script to Screen” offers BTS and origin story insights for a range of Warner Bros projects, illuminating the journey from written page to the final shot.

“Artist Confidential” showcases a collection of some of Warner Bros. most dazzling talent from both sides of the camera.

And “The Vault” theme offers exclusive access to rare images from Warner Bros.’ voluminous archives.

Talking about the launch Pam Lifford, President of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences said: “Our dream has come true with the grand opening to the first ever Warner Bros. branded hotel. Our incredible partners at Miral and Hilton, have helped us make this vision a reality for our fans around the world.”

“We always strive to be fan focused and have developed an exceptional hospitality experience for them to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros. brands, franchises, and characters they know and love. Guests visiting Warner Bros. World right next door will have the ultimate encore to their park experience by relaxing and treating themselves to a stay at The WB Abu Dhabi.”

Open now, on Yas Island. You can book your stay on the hilton.com website

Images: Provided