To celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee, Pepsi is taking over Downtown Dubai on November 29 with a fountain and light show with special edition Pepsi cans up for grabs across town…

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Now the country, and its people, are in party mode ready to celebrate all week-long, and you can start your National Day celebrations early with a show by Pepsi.

The popular carbonated drink brand will host a lavish show in Downtown Dubai and you can join in on November 29 to watch a cool fountain and light show at the Burj Khalifa from 8.30pm.

In recognition of one of the UAE’s biggest achievements, Pepsi and Expo 2020 Dubai are releasing a special edition co-branded commemorative can. Designed with an image of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, the special edition Pepsi can will not only celebrate 50 years of UAE’s greatest achievements but a new era of exploration, ambition and knowledge that will shape the country’s future. Available from December 1 in all retailers, grab your tribute to the UAE before they sell out.

“Having set up roots in the UAE almost 60 years ago, we have witnessed the UAE’s many incredible feats over the past half century, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate this momentous occasion with our special edition Mars Mission Pepsi cans. PepsiCo has a longstanding history in the UAE, having grown and evolved with the market over the last 50 years. We cannot wait to see what the UAE accomplishes in the future, and we look forward to supporting the UAE’s vision over the next fifty years and beyond” said Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager for Middle East and North Africa and Pakistan.

