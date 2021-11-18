Sponsored: Book into Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort for a winter getaway…

Now that summer is a distant memory, the weather is perfect for a sunny staycation in Fujairah. If you’ve been planning a roadtrip to the UAE’s stunning northern coastline, make sure Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is marked as your destination.

Located between the Hajar mountains and the Indian ocean, this unique location offers a haven for relaxation. Park yourself on the pristine sandy beach, or lounge under a parasol by the huge outdoor pool and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The beautiful beachside resort has an unbeatable all-inclusive offer running until December 22, 2021. For a fixed price guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and all their meals at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort.

An all-inclusive holiday package guarantees an Ocean View Room, plus a buffet breakfast lunch and dinner in Views restaurant. You’ll also enjoy selected brand alcoholic and soft beverages throughout your stay.

The whole family will enjoy a staycation at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, with activities ranging from mini-golf to beach volleyball, table tennis and more. The kid’s club includes splash pool, and the spa has just been refurbished to give the grown ups a well-deserved break.

During November, the resort is running a number of exciting offers in its dining venues. At Gonu, guests can enjoy a certified Angus beef steak tartare for just Dhs80, or a selection of local oysters from Dibba Bay, paired with fine sparkling wine.

Both Sapore and Views are hosting wine discovery experiences with the resident sommelier. From fruity and light, aged and full-bodied, enjoy a variety of grapes for just Dhs200 per bottle.

Seafood lovers have to check out Views each Thursday and experience the seafood themed night, called Taste of Arabian Sea. For just Dhs185 per person, tuck into unlimited fresh seafood from the buffet.

With the festive period edging ever closer, be sure to check out Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort’s range of Christmas and New Year’s Eve offers at marriott.com/le-meridien-al-aqah-beach-resort.

Images: Provided