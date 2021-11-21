If you’re fond of flame grills and salt sea air…

On Wednesday October 27 we gathered up 20 What’s On foodie friends for a special edition of our coveted supper club, What’s On the Menu?

This time around, we were treated to the dazzlingly creative haute cuisine kitchen-craft of Turtle Bay Bar & Grill, found on the grounds of Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas.

Chef Walter Dee Joseph curated a special What’s On dining experience aimed at giving our guests an immersive palate-guided tour through the highlights of the venue’s menu. Highlights included a foie gras sumac terrine (ooh la la); poached seabass kiwi meuniere (fish citrus grill but make it 3021); wagyu beef with pan-seared foie gras and potato millefeuille (fancy2); with a lemongrass and kaffir lime crème brulee to finish.

It truly was a memorable evening of top-end gastronomic galavanting, outstanding surroundings, spectacularly attentive service and best of all, it was all free for our guests. If you’d like to be one of the first to get hear about our next what’s on What’s On the Menu, make sure you sign up

We’d like to offer our most sincere thanks to all those at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas whose charm, talent and professionalism helped make the evening such a smoothly run, immensely enjoyable event. And to our guests, who continued the great tradition of being truly awesome human beings, thank y

ou too, know that we love you all.

See you all for the next one… very very soon.

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Abu Dhabi, open daily midday to midnight. @saadiyatrotana

Images: What’s On