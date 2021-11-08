Results in as little as three hours…

Whether you’ve been presented with a last minute travel or event requirement, or you’re just an elite, world-class prcrastiantor — in this brave new world we’re living in, there will be times when you’ll need PCR test results in a hurry.

Many places offer turn around times of 24 hours, but what if you need those results sooner? Some companies are offering result windows of just a few hours, and this could be a lifeline for modern emergencies.

These are just some of the options we’ve found around the UAE for…

Fast PCR test results in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and beyond

Reaat

This company is offering rapid and super rapid home testing in Dubai and adjacent northern emirates. Tests with a turnaround time of six-seven hour results are Dhs499 per person, for a three to four hour result window its Dhs799. Discounts are available for groups of five or more people.

reaatuae.com, Tel: (800) 73228

Unilabs — (Abu Dhabi only)

The Abu Dhabi location of this lab network is offering 12 to 24 hour test results for Dhs50, six hour results for Dhs150, and three hour results for Dhs250. You’ll find them on Khalifa Street on the 8th floor of the Al Etihad Building.

unilabs.ae, (800) 864 5227

Aqua

Another service offering at home testing in Dubai. Their rates start at Dhs149 for the 12 hour service, Dhs249 for the eight to 10 hour option, and Dhs499 within 6 hours.

aquaoncall.com, (800) 806080

G42 Biogenix Lab (Masdar City) — (Abu Dhabi only)

If you’re really in a bind in Abu Dhabi, this lab has one of the quickest quoted result speeds we’ve seen, for their two hour service it’s a pretty reasonable Dhs350. If you can hang around for a five hour turnaround time, it’s just Dhs250. You can see live appointment slots and book them on their website.

biogenix.ae (800) 246 522

Burjeel Medical City (Mohammed Bin Zayed City) — (Abu Dhabi only)

This hospital in Musaffa, just to the south of Abu Dhabi city is offering rapid test results within a timeframe of two to four hours, the charge for this rapid facility is Dhs350.

burjeelmedicalcity.com, (800) 55

247 Medical Services (Amer247)

This company — which offers home, office and hotel PCR testing in Dubai, Ajman and Sharjah — reports to offer express test results in a little as three to five hours. Amer comes fully ‘DHA approved’ but we were unable to speak to them to confirm pricing (bear in mind if the test requirement is urgent).

amer247.com, Tel: (04) 230 0500

Note: What’s On has not experienced or actively reviewed any of the services mentioned above, so cannot specifically recommend or comment on the quality of service.

Image: Unsplash