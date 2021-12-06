6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: December 5 to 8
What’s On this week…
This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you. Experience dinner with a brilliant chef, a fun winter activity and try some festive fast food, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.
Sunday December 5
1. Feast on a festive pizza
Popular pizza brand, Pitfire, has launched a new limited edition pizza today – and it will give you all the festive feels. The ‘‘It literally tastes like Christmas!’ is topped with roast turkey, fresh mozzarella, camembert chunks, crumbled sage and onion stuffing, roasted chestnuts, and spiced cranberry sauce.
Available December 5 2021 to January 5 2022 in all Pitfire dine-in locations. @pitfire.pizza.dubai
Monday December 6
2. Visit a winter market
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Head to Ski Dubai where a plethora of festive activities awaits. The whole family can meet Santa and his merry elves at his grotto and sip on signature hot chocolate, while the little ones get a gift and a photo with the big man in red. You can also do breakfast with Santa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning (8 to 10am) from December 1 to 24.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (600) 599 905. skidubai.com
Tuesday December 7
3. Spend the day in the sky
Aura Skypool Lounge, a 360-degree infinity pool on the 50th floor of Palm Tower, recently opened on Palm Jumeirah. The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Whether you want sun or shade this spot offers it all, as well as views of every angle of the city, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.
Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset, from Dhs170. auraskypool.com
4. Dine at the helm of a top chef
Often regarded as one of the best chef’s in the world, Italian restauranteur Massimo Bottura will be returning to the UAE next week. Hosting three nights at his Dubai restaurant Torno Subito, guests can enjoy an exclusive dinner menu created by the man himself. On Tuesday December 7, Wednesday December 8 and Thursday December 9, book a table at Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm between 7.30pm and 11.30pm. You’ll have the opportunity to sample a special set menu of no less than eight courses.
Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, December 7, 8 & 9, 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs680. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com
Wednesday December 8
5. Check out a new restaurant
Urla can be found on the fountain level of Address Downtown Dubai, offering brilliant views of Burj Khalifa. It has been created around the concept of a coastline, with curved features and a colour palette of whites and blues. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.
Urla, Address Downtown Dubai Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla
6. Get down to Beach Canteen
The winter season is here and that means it’s time to enjoy all of the outdoor activities that Dubai has to offer. One such activity is Beach Canteen, with plenty of food stations, live entertainment and lots of activities to keep the little ones engaged. You’ll find it behind Sunset Mall at Jumeirah Beach. It will run from November 25 and run until December 11. The outdoor festival is perfect for families and those who want a wholesome alternative to brunch.
Beach Canteen, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 1pm to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 12am on Thursday, 10am to 12am on Friday and 10am to 11pm on Saturday. Entrance is free. beachcanteen.ae