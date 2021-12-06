6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: December 5 to 8

What’s On this week…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you. Experience dinner with a brilliant chef, a fun winter activity and try some festive fast food, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 5

1. Feast on a festive pizza

Popular pizza brand, Pitfire, has launched a new limited edition pizza today – and it will give you all the festive feels. The ‘‘It literally tastes like Christmas!’ is topped with roast turkey, fresh mozzarella, camembert chunks, crumbled sage and onion stuffing, roasted chestnuts, and spiced cranberry sauce.

Available December 5 2021 to January 5 2022 in all Pitfire dine-in locations. @pitfire.pizza.dubai

Monday December 6

2. Visit a winter market

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Head to Ski Dubai where a plethora of festive activities awaits. The whole family can meet Santa and his merry elves at his grotto and sip on signature hot chocolate, while the little ones get a gift and a photo with the big man in red. You can also do breakfast with Santa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning (8 to 10am) from December 1 to 24.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (600) 599 905. skidubai.com

Tuesday December 7

3. Spend the day in the sky

Aura Skypool Lounge, a 360-degree infinity pool on the 50th floor of Palm Tower, recently opened on Palm Jumeirah. The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Whether you want sun or shade this spot offers it all, as well as views of every angle of the city, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset, from Dhs170. auraskypool.com

4. Dine at the helm of a top chef

Often regarded as one of the best chef’s in the world, Italian restauranteur Massimo Bottura will be returning to the UAE next week. Hosting three nights at his Dubai restaurant Torno Subito, guests can enjoy an exclusive dinner menu created by the man himself. On Tuesday December 7, Wednesday December 8 and Thursday December 9, book a table at Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm between 7.30pm and 11.30pm. You’ll have the opportunity to sample a special set menu of no less than eight courses.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, December 7, 8 & 9, 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs680. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Wednesday December 8

5. Check out a new restaurant

Urla can be found on the fountain level of Address Downtown Dubai, offering brilliant views of Burj Khalifa. It has been created around the concept of a coastline, with curved features and a colour palette of whites and blues. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.