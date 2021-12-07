7 new restaurants to check out in Dubai this weekend
Unsure of your weekend plans? Let us help…
Dubai is a hub of expansion right now, with new restaurants opening up on a weekly basis. We wouldn’t blame you if you’re struggling to keep up, luckily it’s our job to make sure you’re in the know about the latest and greatest new openings.
Here are seven new restaurants to check out in Dubai this weekend:
Cinnamon Bazaar
Cinnamon Bazaar just opened its doors in Park Hyatt Dubai, and is the first pop-up from The Cinnamon Collection that will run in the space for two years. It aims to ‘evoke the hustle and bustle of the bazaars dotted along the traditional trading routes that collected the empires of the Old World’. The space is stunning, with a bright palette of pinks, greens and turquoises, perfectly exemplifying the rich heritage, fabrics and vibrancy of the bazaars. Dishes are equally as vibrant and colourful, with some of the signature plates including Calcutta spiced crab and beetroot in chickpea batter, chicken Haleem with masala sourdough toast.
The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai, daily 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 602 1839. cinnamonclub.com
Blue Seafood Asia
Blue Seafood Asia has barely been open a few weeks and is already capturing the local dining crowd, thanks to its secluded alfresco terrace and vibrant oceanic interiors. A fresh fish display offers everything from lobster, to red snapper, sea bass and more. A table on the alfresco terrace is surrounded by tropical greenery and a mix of comfortable sofa seating or traditional tables to choose from. By DIFC’s standard, the restaurant is well-priced and service is undeniably enthusiastic.
Blue Seafood Asia, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, open Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. @blueseafoodasia
Bar Buci
Bar Buci is a Parisian-style jazz bar, found in Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. The new spot boasts beautiful interiors and an expansive terrace, with a stunning marble wall feature that matches the bar, alongside distressed mirrors and striking light fixtures. The terrace features plenty of lush greenery, as well as views out to the ocean and down to Souk Madinat below. Guests can indulge in a delectable selection of innovative bar bites crafted by Executive Chef Eric Turgeon.
Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, open 5pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai
SushiSamba
This swanky new 12,000 square foot restaurant boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows. SushiSamba offers some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. With a venue this impressive, you can bet that the food matches, and more. The menu is is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SushiSamba Dubai. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad.
SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai
Le Rosé
Le Rosé has opened its doors on the 12th floor of Address Fountain Views, and boasts an outdoor terrace with a view of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Inside is a pink and grey affair, with the muted tones splashed across the walls and furniture. Parisian-inspired art sets the tone for the glamorous venue, which features floor to ceiling windows and a chic black marble cocktail bar. The menu features reimagined French classics, such as truffle burrata, baked camembert, black Angus beef tenderloin with foie gras and white or dark chocolate fondant.
Le Rosé, Address Fountain Views, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 828 6090. @lerosedubai
Urla
Urla, found on the fountain level of Address Downtown Dubai, takes influence from Spain, Greece and Turkey in both its interiors and menu. The venue is named after the town of Urla, which is known as a ‘gastronomical corner in the West Coast of Turkey’. The outdoor venue perfectly frames scenes of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.
Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla
Piatti by the Beach
Piatti by the Beach is now open in Raffles The Palm, the newly opened hotel on Palm Jumeirah. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape. Bask in the winter sun from the sprawling terrace, or take shade from within the spacious restaurant.
Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, Lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach