7 new restaurants to check out in Dubai this weekend

Dubai is a hub of expansion right now, with new restaurants opening up on a weekly basis. We wouldn’t blame you if you’re struggling to keep up, luckily it’s our job to make sure you’re in the know about the latest and greatest new openings.

Here are seven new restaurants to check out in Dubai this weekend:

Cinnamon Bazaar

Cinnamon Bazaar just opened its doors in Park Hyatt Dubai, and is the first pop-up from The Cinnamon Collection that will run in the space for two years. It aims to ‘evoke the hustle and bustle of the bazaars dotted along the traditional trading routes that collected the empires of the Old World’. The space is stunning, with a bright palette of pinks, greens and turquoises, perfectly exemplifying the rich heritage, fabrics and vibrancy of the bazaars. Dishes are equally as vibrant and colourful, with some of the signature plates including Calcutta spiced crab and beetroot in chickpea batter, chicken Haleem with masala sourdough toast.

The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai, daily 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 602 1839. cinnamonclub.com

Blue Seafood Asia

Blue Seafood Asia has barely been open a few weeks and is already capturing the local dining crowd, thanks to its secluded alfresco terrace and vibrant oceanic interiors. A fresh fish display offers everything from lobster, to red snapper, sea bass and more. A table on the alfresco terrace is surrounded by tropical greenery and a mix of comfortable sofa seating or traditional tables to choose from. By DIFC’s standard, the restaurant is well-priced and service is undeniably enthusiastic.